Illegal immigrants will be deported one by one from Assam: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 30, asserted that illegal immigrants would be identified and deported “one by one” from Assam, alleging that unchecked infiltration has altered the state’s demographic balance. Addressing a massive public gathering at Khanikar playground in Dibrugarh, Shah said infiltration had posed a serious threat to Assam’s culture, land and identity.

Stating that only the BJP could ensure the protection of Assam’s interests, Shah said illegal immigrants had even encroached upon culturally significant areas linked to Srimanta Sankardeva and forest land in Kaziranga. He claimed that previous governments allowed infiltration for vote-bank politics, while the BJP was committed to safeguarding Assam’s indigenous communities.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone for Assam Legislative Assembly’s second complex in Dibrugarh and also inaugurated and launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 1,700 crore, including infrastructure related to wildlife health and research. He said the new assembly complex would include residential facilities for MLAs and strengthen Dibrugarh’s role as Assam’s second capital.

Shah praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for fulfilling commitments related to infrastructure development and expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in Assam for a third consecutive term under his leadership.

Highlighting development initiatives, Shah said Assam had emerged as a priority state for infrastructure growth, including roads, railways, waterways and semiconductor projects. He also spoke about flood mitigation efforts through large reservoirs, which he said would help control floods, promote tourism and water sports, and provide long-term relief to lakhs of people.

Attacking the Congress, Shah alleged that the party had failed to contribute to Assam’s development and instead left behind violence and instability. He credited the BJP government for providing land rights to tea garden workers and for giving due national recognition to iconic Assamese figures such as Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi.

The Home Minister also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the culture of the Northeast, contrasting it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote Assamese symbols like the gamosa and the legacy of Sankardeva and Madhabdeva at national and international platforms.

Reiterating the BJP’s political message, Shah requested voters to bring the party back to power for a third term to ensure development, cultural protection and strong action against illegal immigration in Assam.