Illegal immigration not a religious issue, says Nitin Gadkari; slams Opposition for ‘communalising’ debate

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, April 2 asserted that the Assam government’s action against “illegal immigrants” must not be conflated with any religious community, emphasising that the issue pertains strictly to national interest and sovereignty.

Speaking to ANI, Gadkari said that enforcement measures against those entering the country without legal authorisation should not be linked to Muslims or any other religious group. “Action is taken against people who enter a country illegally. This should not be linked to any religion. I am not against the Muslims living in Assam. It cannot be right to give voting rights to Bangladeshi citizens who have entered Assam. We have only said this in our national interest,” he said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused Opposition parties of “communalising” the issue for electoral gains, alleging that they were prioritising “vote bank politics” over national interest. “It is not right to use issues of national importance for one’s political interest,” he added.

The remarks come in the backdrop of a sustained political debate in Assam over illegal infiltration, a key electoral issue that has been consistently highlighted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP leadership ahead of the Assembly elections. The ruling party has repeatedly flagged concerns over demographic changes in the State, attributing them to cross-border migration.

Mr. Gadkari also expressed confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects in Assam, citing infrastructure development and governance initiatives undertaken since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed to improvements in road connectivity, bridges over the Brahmaputra, expansion of airports, and enhanced rail and inland waterway networks as indicators of progress in the region.

“I have full confidence that the people of Assam will once again give a big mandate to the BJP. Since 2014, there has been a transformative focus on infrastructure development in the North East. Today, we see better roads, multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra, and improved connectivity across sectors. People can see their aspirations being fulfilled, and there is a sense of positivity. This will translate into electoral support,” he said.

The BJP has made development and national security central planks of its campaign narrative in Assam, even as Opposition parties continue to challenge its claims and raise concerns over social cohesion and governance priorities.