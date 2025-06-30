Illegal logging ravages Assam's Sarpomari Reserve Forest, one arrested

The Sarpomari Reserve Forest, located under the Salkocha Forest Range of Dhubri Forest Division, is facing severe ecological degradation due to rampant illegal logging. The destruction, allegedly carried out with shocking impunity, has raised alarm among environmentalists and locals, as suspicions mount over possible collusion by forest officials.

Once a thriving sanctuary of biodiversity, the Sarpomari Reserve Forest is now being stripped of its rich Sal tree cover—one of the region’s most valuable and ecologically important species. Sources report that tree felling operations continue unabated, even in broad daylight, suggesting a well-organized and unchecked network of timber smugglers.

In a recent development, Salkocha Deputy Range Officer Pabitra Roy confirmed the arrest of one individual—Hayat Ali, a resident of nearby Birbira village—in connection with the illegal logging. Authorities also seized six cut logs from the site during the operation. However, locals claim that the arrest is merely the tip of the iceberg.

Eyewitness accounts and on-ground reports point to a large-scale operation that goes far beyond isolated acts of timber theft. Residents allege that the brazenness of the logging activity would not be possible without the tacit support—or active involvement—of certain forest department personnel.

Environmental experts warn that the unchecked felling of Sal trees could have devastating consequences for the region’s fragile ecosystem. Apart from being a valuable timber species, Sal trees play a key role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting wildlife habitats.

Amid mounting pressure, forest authorities now face calls for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the allegations. Local communities and conservation advocates are demanding accountability and strict enforcement to halt further degradation of the reserve.