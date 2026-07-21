Illegal sawmills allegedly thrive in Dhubri despite Assam's statewide crackdown on timber smuggling

Even as the Assam government intensifies its crackdown on illegal sawmills and timber smuggling across the state, allegations have emerged that five to ten illegal sawmills are operating openly in the Takimari area of Jambari village in Dhubri district.

Local residents have alleged that the sawmills have been functioning round the clock without any visible enforcement action. According to them, the units are processing large quantities of Sal and Teak logs suspected to have been illegally transported from neighbouring Goalpara district and parts of Meghalaya.

The allegations have raised concerns among residents and environmental activists, who have questioned how such operations could continue despite the Forest Department's ongoing drive against illegal timber felling, transportation and unauthorised sawmills across Assam.

In recent months, the Dhubri Forest Department has carried out several enforcement operations in different parts of the district, leading to the dismantling of illegal sawmills and the seizure of illegally sourced timber. However, locals claim that no similar action has been taken against the alleged illegal units in the Takimari area.

Residents have urged the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department to conduct an immediate inspection of the area and verify the allegations. They have also demanded strict legal action against those responsible if illegal sawmills or illegally procured timber are found.

Environmental experts warned that if the allegations are found to be true, the continued operation of illegal sawmills could accelerate deforestation, strengthen illegal logging networks and pose a serious threat to the region's forest resources and biodiversity.

The Forest Department is yet to issue an official response to the allegations.