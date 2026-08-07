Illegal slaughterhouse busted in Assam's Nagaon; 285 kg suspected beef, 36 cattle and two buffaloes seized
Assam Police busted an alleged illegal slaughterhouse in Nagaon and seized suspected beef and livestock. The case has led to one arrest, a wider investigation and a warning of strict action from the state government.
- Police raided the site in Nagaon during an early morning operation
- Officials said Noor Ali and Noor Zaman allegedly ran the facility
- Asab Ali was arrested, while two other accused remain absconding
Assam Police busted an alleged illegal slaughterhouse during an early morning operation in Nagaon, seizing 285 kg of suspected beef, 36 cattle, and two buffaloes.
According to officials, the slaughterhouse was allegedly operated by Noor Ali and Noor Zaman.
Police arrested Asab Ali in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to apprehend the two other accused.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has zero tolerance for illegal cattle smuggling and unlawful slaughter, asserting that those involved would face the full force of the law.
Police have launched further investigation into the case and are continuing efforts to trace the absconding accused.
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