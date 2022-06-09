In a forest department raid in Chirang, a large amount of smuggled wood was seized.

It may be noted that a few days ago, news about smugglers in Chirang has expanded in the media.

The Chirang district forest department was rushed at that point.

Thirteen smuggled wooden buffalo cart seized the forest department’s activity.

Meanwhile district forest officer Brahmanand Patiri said the government value of the seized wood will be estimated at Rs 6 lakh.

On June 29th, 2020 forest department staff seized huge numbers of illegally smuggled timber at Birhangaon which was approximately INR 3.5 lakhs.

The Forest department personnel and the protection squad also seized a large number of Sal logs and sawn timbers amounting of Rs 5 lakh from two different places on June 22nd, 2020, at Athiabari area in Kokrajhar district in Assam.

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