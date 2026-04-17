Illegal timber mill busted in Assam’s Dhubri riverine belt, operators flee scene

In a major crackdown on illegal timber operations, the Forest Department dismantled and seized an unauthorized band saw mill operating in the remote riverine char areas of Assam’s Dhubri district on April 17.

The operation was carried out in the Jharnerchar area near Alomganj by a team from the Forest Check Station Range, acting on specific intelligence inputs and under the direction of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), officials said.

Navigating the difficult terrain of the Brahmaputra’s char belt, the forest personnel discovered a fully functional illegal saw mill concealed within the isolated landscape. The team immediately dismantled the unit on-site and confiscated all machinery, including saw blades and motor equipment.

Officials said the raid is part of an intensified drive by the Dhubri Forest Division to curb illegal timber milling and dismantle networks linked to the timber mafia operating in inaccessible pockets of the district.

No arrests were made during the operation as those running the mill reportedly fled before the team reached the spot. However, an investigation has been launched to identify those involved and trace the ownership of the illegal establishment.

All seized materials have been taken to the forest range office, and legal action is being initiated under the Assam Forest Regulation, authorities added.