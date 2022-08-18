Acting on a tip-off, the forest department of Assam’s Chirang district seized a huge quantity of illegal wood and arrested one smuggler during a search operation on Wednesday.

The illegal wood smuggler was identified as Mijing Basumatary. The forest officials also seized a vehicle from Basumatary.

It needs mention here that smugglers from the area have been continuously smuggling and destroying the forest area for a very long time.

According to the sources, the detained smuggler Basumatary had earlier attacked the vehicle of Brahma Nanda Patiri, a forest divisional officer of Chirang district.

"We have three wood smugglers in the area namely Sangkhar, Mijing Basumatary, and Jhakhow, and they are continuously trying to smuggle wood by changing their names," stated Forest Divisional Officer.

“Last month they tried to smuggle into our area and attacked one of our vehicles. Yesterday we detained one and seized wood worth 3 lakhs. We are keeping an eye on the smugglers," added the Forest Divisional Officer.