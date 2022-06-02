In a major breakthrough, 49Bn BSF personnel of the Indo-Bangladesh border area, seized a boat loaded with IPL urea and apprehended three suspected urea fertilizer smugglers.

BSF personnels during the patrolling in river Brahmaputra able to seize a boat along with 85 sacks of IPL urea fertilizer, which was illegally trespassing through the river from Char Bhashani towards Birshing Char.

Meanwhile, three persons were apprehended by the BSF personnel and handed over to Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

Partha Pratim Gogoi Officer In-charge Dhubri stated that the accused Shah Alom Shekh 50 years resident of Birshing Char along with Abdul Salam 30 years and Chan Uddin 27 years both are residents of Char Bhashani.

The accused person is being interrogated by police, and an investigation is underway. A complaint will be filed against all three accused persons, and legal action will be done, according to Gogoi.