Illicit affair leads to attempted murder of husband in Goalpara, two sent to jail

A shocking case of attempted murder allegedly linked to an extramarital affair has come to light in Assam's Goalpara district, leading to the arrest and judicial custody of two accused persons.

The incident took place at West Simulbari village under Lakhipur Police Station and has triggered widespread sensation in the area.

According to police, a woman was allegedly involved in a long-standing illicit relationship with Mofidul Islam, a relative of her husband, Shafiqul Islam. Investigators suspect that the duo conspired to eliminate Shafiqul, whom they considered an obstacle to their relationship.

Police said Shafiqul Islam had returned home from Guwahati on May 26 to celebrate Eid with his family. During the night, at around 2 am, his wife allegedly lured him out of the house on the pretext of going to the toilet. As per the alleged plan, Mofidul Islam then attacked Shafiqul with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured before fleeing the scene.

Following a complaint lodged by family members at Lakhipur Police Station, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Based on the findings, police first arrested Shafiqul's wife and sent her to judicial custody. Subsequently, the main accused, Mofidul Islam, who had been absconding, was also apprehended and remanded to jail by a court.

Police officer Jiban Daimari said investigators recovered the weapon allegedly used in the attack during an operation conducted with the accused.

Meanwhile, Shafiqul Islam remains under treatment and is reportedly battling for his life.

Police have continued their investigation into the case, which has sparked strong reactions across the locality.

