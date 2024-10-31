Young tech enthusiasts at IIT Guwahati were left spellbound by the hypnotic performances of renowned magician and illusionist Gopinath Muthukad. Bringing his "Inclusive India" campaign to the campus, Muthukad took the crowd on an extraordinary journey through time and space, captivating their imaginations and emphasizing a message of inclusivity for people with disabilities. The campaign, which Muthukad is carrying to cities nationwide, aims to foster understanding and support for people with physical and intellectual challenges.

During his performance, Muthukad invited a few students onstage, guiding them through a series of jaw-dropping illusions. The audience gasped in amazement as he asked participants to scan through newspapers only to find detailed articles recounting the tricks they had witnessed just moments earlier. Shockingly, these newspaper reports appeared to be dated back to early 2023, listing their names, the location, and a description of the events that had supposedly taken place a year and a half ago. The stunning time-bending effect captivated the students, leaving them in awe of Muthukad’s skills and his ability to alter perceptions of time and memory.

In one of the performance's most breathtaking moments, Muthukad brought a glass cube to the stage and invited the audience to focus intensely on it. As they did, the cube cracked open, revealing a vibrant red flower, a striking symbol of how inclusivity can break down societal barriers for people with disabilities. "This rose symbolizes the pure spirit of every individual," he explained, "each deserving of dignity, equality, and a fair chance to thrive.”

The celebrated illusionist, a recipient of the prestigious Merlin Award (2011) from the International Magicians Society, utilizes magic as a tool for social change. "Magic can bridge gaps between society and marginalized groups," Muthukad expressed, "and we must do our part to include and uplift those with physical limitations." His statements resonated with the audience, who responded with cheers and applause.

Muthukad’s journey for social reform goes beyond illusion, as he works through his NGO, the Different Art Centre (DAC), to foster empowerment for individuals with disabilities. A Kerala native, Muthukad is all too aware of the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities in India—physical constraints compounded by social and emotional isolation. He envisions a world where those with disabilities can navigate spaces independently, much like other nations that promote independence through tools such as the white cane.

Currently, Muthukad is on a nationwide tour, which began on October 6 from Kanyakumari, World Cerebral Palsy Day, and will culminate in New Delhi on December 3, International Day for Persons with Disabilities. His campaign will cover diverse regions across the country, from Gujarat to the northern reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, with 41 awareness events in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), under India’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Through his journey, Muthukad’s campaign highlights the incredible talents within disabled communities. Videos and performances showcase the need for spaces that allow individuals with disabilities to express themselves and enhance their self-worth, using the charm of magic as a gateway to spread joy and advocacy.

Muthukad’s legacy includes founding Magic Planet in Thiruvananthapuram, a unique theme park dedicated to street performance and magic. The park is a haven for marginalized performers, reviving traditional art forms and offering accessible magic shows for the public. His NGO DAC also provides innovative programs in "Magic Training" for children with disabilities, creating opportunities for professional performances for specially trained magicians.

As the campaign gears up for its grand finale in New Delhi, the culmination promises to be a landmark event with key government representatives and officials set to attend. This is Muthukad’s fifth all-India initiative to promote inclusivity and raise awareness through magic, illustrating his ongoing commitment to societal change and support for the differently abled.