Assam: Imam Murdered During Break-in In Hatigaon
Guwahati: A person was murdered in an apparent dacoit break-in in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati, police informed on Tuesday.
The incident took place at house number 42 in Friend’s path in Hatigaon. Initial investigation suggests a break-in during which the person was killed.
The deceased has been identified as Joinuddin Ahmed, a resident of Sipajhar in the Darrang district of Assam. He was an Imam and was also running a grocery store here, as per report.
According to the police, Ahmed was residing as a caretaker in the house of Abdul Haque. Haque was a PWD engineer and is now in Hyderabad for treatment.
The assailant reportedly entered the house by cutting through the grill last night. Police suspect that an attempted break-in went wrong which resulted in the murder of Ahmed.
Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police and they are on the lookout for the culprit.
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