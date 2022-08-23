Amidst the crackdown on Jihadis and terror modules mushrooming in the state of Assam, the state government has taken initiatives to closely monitor the Islamic teachers arriving in Assam from other states and activities of religious schools such as Madrassas by the concerned authorities.

A portal is being developed in this regard, where details of the arriving Islamic teachers will be collected and maintained for future course of action.

The government has laid down certain standard operating procedures wherein, locals will have to inform the police of the arrival of any such Islamic teachers (Imam) from outside of the state and who are not known to them.

The police will then carry out a verification of the arriving Imams and only after clearance from the authorities, will he be able to carry out his religious teachings in the respective Madrassas.

Assam currently has no government-run Madrassas as they have been converted into conventional schools. Still, there are still Madrassas that are run independently or privately.

According to reports, some militants posing as religious leaders infiltrated the state and carried out their anti-social and subversive actions covertly.

It requires mentioning here that earlier on Sarturday, two suspected Jihadis were arrested by Goalpara police. Both of arrestees were working as Imams for Tinkunia Shantipur Madrassa and Tilapara Natun Madrassa respectively.

The two arrested suspected Jihadis have been identified as Abdus Subhan and Jalaluddin Sheikh.

It has been conjectured that both the arrestees are suspected to have terror links with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)

Police reports claim that the two suspects provided logistic support to the Jihadi militants who came here from Bangladesh. During the interrogation, the two arrestees confessed to being members of AQIS and recruited youths as sleeper cells in Goalpara district..