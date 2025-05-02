The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati has issued a short-term weather alert forecasting thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and light to moderate rain over parts of Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, including Guwahati city.

According to the IMD, weather activity is very likely to occur in isolated places within the next three hours of issuance.

The alert was disseminated in the public interest by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), which has urged residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions and remain indoors wherever possible.



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ASDMA has advised people to stay away from open fields, trees, and water bodies, and to avoid using electrical appliances during the storm. Citizens have also been requested not to take shelter under isolated trees and to avoid travelling during heavy lightning or rainfall unless absolutely necessary.

This alert comes amid fluctuating weather patterns over the past few days in Assam, which have brought intermittent rainfall and cloudy skies to several districts.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and emergency services are on standby to respond to any untoward incidents.