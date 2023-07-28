As the scorching heat is trying to swallow Assam's Guwahati city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Guwahati has issued a forecast for Thunderstorm with Lightning and light rain which is very likely to occur at isolated places over the Kamrup Metropolitan district in the next 3 hours.

The forecast has been issued in Public Interest by Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA) to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the region.

It is usual for some regions to encounter unexpected weather patterns, such as thunderstorms and lightning, during the monsoon season. Such meteorological events can endanger infrastructure, life, and property, thus it's critical that the public is educated and alert at all times.

The significance of efficiently and quickly getting this information out to the public. Therefore, it is imperative that every resident of the aforementioned regions take the required security measures to protect themselves and their possessions.