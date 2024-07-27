A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Assam University, Silchar for the installation of an X-Band Doppler Weather Radar on the university campus.

The MoU was signed by Dr. P.K. Nath, Registrar of Assam University, and K.N. Mohan, Scientist-G and Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati. Present from the IMD side were Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Scientist-F, Dr. S.I. Laskar, Scientist-E, and Rajnikant Nirala, SA.



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Representing Assam University were Dr. R.M. Pant, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Piyush Kumar Pandey, Director of IQAC, Shubhadeep Dhar, Finance Officer, Dr. Suprabir Roy, Controller of Examinations, Jayant Bhatta, Director of College Development Council, Prof. Parthankar Choudhury, Dean of the School of Ecology and Environmental Science, and Prof. (Dr.) Atri Deshmukhya from the Department of Physics.

The X-Band Doppler Weather Radar will aid in research and improve weather forecasting, particularly for the Cachar region and its vicinity.

It is noteworthy that IMD is installing various meteorological instruments in the Northeastern states, including 11 Doppler Radars in the region.