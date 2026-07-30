IMD forecasts fresh spell of heavy rain cross Assam, northeast; flood risk looms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Assam and neighbouring northeastern states over the next three to four days, prompting authorities to issue warnings over the possibility of flooding, flash floods, waterlogging and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected between July 30 and August 1 across parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. The prevailing weather system over the neighbouring states is also expected to influence several districts in Upper Assam.

An orange alert has been issued for Assam's Tinsukia district. Similar alerts are in force for Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts in Nagaland, where heavy rainfall and subsequent runoff may impact Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts in Assam.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall over East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The resulting runoff is likely to affect Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts in Assam.

The weather agency has predicted widespread rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm per day across many parts of the affected Arunachal Pradesh districts, with isolated locations, particularly Papumpare district, likely to receive very heavy rainfall ranging between 12 cm and 20 cm.

IMD forecasts fresh spell of heavy rain across Assam, Northeast; flood risk looms

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the anticipated rainfall could aggravate waterlogging, urban flooding, flash floods, slow vehicular movement and trigger localised landslides in susceptible areas.

In view of the forecast, ASDMA said all concerned district administrations have been placed on alert. Residents, especially those living in low-lying flood-prone and hillside areas, have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and follow weather advisories and instructions issued by local authorities.