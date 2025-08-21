IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms across northeast in next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather advisory warning of moderate to heavy rainfall across several northeastern states over the next 24 hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, moderate rain is very likely at most places in Meghalaya, and at many locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura. Light to moderate showers are also expected in parts of Mizoram.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash isolated parts of Assam.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Local Forecast for Guwahati

The city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33°C, while the minimum is expected at 26°C.

Public Advisory

The IMD has urged residents to exercise caution during thunderstorms, lightning, and spells of heavy rain. Citizens are also advised to make use of government applications such as:

“Mausam” for real-time weather forecasts,

“Meghdoot” for agrometeorological advisories, and

“Damini” for lightning alerts.