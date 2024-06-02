The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall over Northeast India and South Peninsular India for the next 3 to 4 days. This announcement comes amidst a gradual decrease in maximum temperatures and heatwave conditions prevailing over Northwest India, including Delhi.

In addition to the weather developments in the Northwest, the IMD has also forecasted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northeast India and South Peninsular India during the next 3 to 4 days. Specifically, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 4 days. Additionally, Manipur is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.