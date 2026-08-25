IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh till August 28

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places across parts of Arunachal Pradesh till August 28, with a ‘yellow’ alert issued for several districts.

According to the IMD forecast, 23 of the state’s 28 districts are under a ‘yellow’ alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, indicating the need for people to remain alert to potentially adverse weather conditions.

On Thursday, weather warnings are in place for 20 districts, including Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi.

For Friday, the IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for parts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Lower Subansiri and Changlang. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are likely at isolated places in these areas.

No weather warning has been issued for any district on Saturday, suggesting a likely improvement in weather conditions across the state.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms, particularly in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas, and follow advisories issued by the local administration.