IMD forecasts scattered rain across Northeast throughout this week
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IMD
GUWAHATI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday forecasted scattered rainfall over Northeast Indian states of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and Nagaland for the next five days at a stretch and perhaps beyond.
Even though very little improvement is seen in the flood-causing disaster in Assam, there will still be a scattered showers wetting the state thoroughly this week.
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