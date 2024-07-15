The IMD Guwahati has forecasted moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in a few places over Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Kokrajhar, Marigaon, and Nagaon in the next three hours.

It is to be mentioned here that the ongoing floods in Assam have claimed two more lives in Karimganj district, bringing the total death toll to 93, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Despite a marginal improvement in the overall situation, nearly 5.98 lakh people across 18 districts remain affected by the deluge.



Also Read: Assam flood death toll rises to 93 as situation slowly improves

Over 58,000 people have sought refuge in 172 relief camps and distribution centres across 13 districts. The disaster has also affected 283,712 domestic animals, with 232 animals washed away in the last 24 hours alone.

Infrastructure damage remains significant, with 161 houses fully destroyed and 6,663 partially damaged. Additionally, 13 roads have been washed away by the floodwaters.

As flood waters slowly recede in various parts of the state, authorities continue their efforts to provide relief and assess the extensive damage caused by this natural disaster.