The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati has issued an urgent weather forecast predicting thunderstorms accompanied by hail, gusty winds, and light to moderate rainfall in several districts over the next three hours.

This alert has been issued in the interest of public safety by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The affected districts include Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, and Nagaon.

Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their property from the potential impact of severe weather conditions.

The IMD's forecast highlights the likelihood of isolated occurrences of these weather phenomena, urging people to stay indoors and avoid open spaces during the thunderstorm.

Gusty winds and hail can pose significant risks, including damage to structures, vehicles, and crops.

Authorities recommend that people secure loose objects, avoid taking shelter under trees, and unplug electrical appliances to prevent damage from lightning strikes.

Farmers are advised to take measures to protect their crops from hail damage.