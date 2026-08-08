IMD issues 24 hour heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati, thunderstorms likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, August 8 issued a 24-hour heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati and its adjoining areas, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and spells of rain that could affect normal life.

According to the advisory issued at 8:30 am on Saturday, Guwahati is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall of up to 6 cm over the next 24 hours, with isolated areas likely to record heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm. The warning will remain in effect until 8:30 am on August 9.

The weather conditions could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses, potentially disrupting vehicular movement and increasing travel time on several key roads. Reduced visibility during intense spells of rain may also affect traffic movement.

The advisory warned of possible temporary disruptions to power supply and municipal services. Ferry and boat operations may also be affected due to adverse weather conditions.

Strong winds combined with saturated soil could result in the uprooting of trees, while landslides and mud slips are possible in vulnerable and hilly areas.

Residents have been advised to remain alert and closely monitor weather updates and advisories issued by the authorities. People have also been urged to follow traffic advisories, take shelter at safe locations during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly to waterlogging- and landslide-prone areas.

Commuters have been cautioned against travelling through slippery roads and vulnerable zones during periods of intense rainfall.