IMD issues 5-day weather alert for northeast: Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Assam and neighbouring states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed five-day weather alert for Assam and other northeastern states, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning through the upcoming week. The advisory, released by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati on Sunday, has called for heightened public awareness, especially in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

According to the latest forecast, moderate rain is expected at many places across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, with light to moderate showers likely at isolated locations in Tripura and Mizoram.

The IMD has also cautioned of thunderstorms and lightning at scattered locations throughout the region over all five days of the forecast period. Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram, with very heavy rain predicted over Meghalaya on Day 4.

Temperature Spike in Assam

In addition to rain, the IMD has noted a sharp increase in temperatures across parts of Assam. Maximum temperatures in several districts are likely to remain 3–5°C above normal, contributing to persistently hot and humid conditions.

Forecast Highlights:

Day 1 & 2:

Heavy rain likely at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya

Thunderstorms and lightning over Assam and Meghalaya

Day 3:

Heavy rain expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram

Day 4:

Very heavy rainfall forecast over Meghalaya

Heavy rainfall likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Mizoram

Day 5:

Heavy rain at isolated places in Meghalaya and Mizoram

Hot and humid conditions likely to persist in parts of Assam

The prevailing monsoon activity is being driven by a monsoon trough extending from Bikaner to the northeast Bay of Bengal, with vertical extension into the atmosphere. In addition, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjacent Odisha and West Bengal continues to inject significant moisture into the region.

A low-level cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam has now weakened, while another trough extending from north Haryana to the Bay of Bengal is enhancing the monsoon flow across the Northeast.

Rainfall ranging from 1 to 4 cm was recorded at several monitoring stations including:

Sataka (ARG), Chandel (KVK), Sonamura, Kampur, Mawsynram, Sohra, Tura, Imphal, Longding, Lawngtlai, Sipahijala, and Khawzawl.

The IMD has urged residents in flood-prone and landslide-susceptible areas to remain alert and take appropriate safety measures. Farmers, outdoor workers, and transport operators are advised to plan schedules in line with weather bulletins. Citizens are encouraged to stay updated through official weather forecasts and advisories.