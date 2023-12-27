The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has issued an alert for dense fog in states of Northeast. The IMD issued a dense fog alert at isolated pockets over six Northeastern states namely Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till December 31, 2023.

Light rain in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh have been predicted, but dry weather conditions throughout Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura has been forecast over the next 24 hours.

For Guwahati, the IMD has forecast drizzle or mist in the morning and mostly clear skies in the city and the surrounding areas.

Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 26° celsius & 13° celsius respectively in the next 24 hours.