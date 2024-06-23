The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains across Assam, issuing alerts that may signal a dramatic turn in the ongoing monsoon flood situation.

The Meteorological Centre has emphasized the risk particularly in north Assam, cautioning residents and authorities to prepare for potential flooding and adverse conditions.

IMD has extended heavy rain alerts to 13 districts, raising concerns about increased flood severity. Sonitpur, Biswanath Chariali, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in these areas.

In addition, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Cachar districts have also received rain alerts, signaling significant rainfall activity.

Further alerts have been issued for Kokrajhar, Chirang, Goalpara, Barpeta, and Baksa districts, indicating widespread rainfall that could exacerbate flood conditions across the state.

Residents in these regions are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the heavy rain period.