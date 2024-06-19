The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across Assam and its neighboring states due to a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam. This, coupled with strong southwesterly and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring widespread rainfall and severe weather conditions to the northeastern region of India in the coming days.

Over the next five days, areas including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are forecasted to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall. The IMD has issued specific warnings for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh until June 21. Similar weather conditions are expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 19 and June 22.

The IMD has particularly highlighted the risk of severe weather in Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, anticipated on June 19. Residents and local authorities are advised to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of these severe weather conditions.

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