In the coming days meteorologists forecast enhanced rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity over various regions of India. According to recent weather updates Northeast India and Sikkim are likely to experience intensified rainfall with thunderstorms from March 23rd to 26th, 2024.

Over the past 24 hours today, several regions across India experienced varying degrees of rainfall and snowfall. Arunachal Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rainfall and snowfall. Additionally Sikkim experienced isolated instances of light to moderate rainfall. Notably, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

A cyclonic circulation combined with a trough aloft, is affecting Northeast Assam and neighboring areas, leading to scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from March 23rd to 29th, 2024.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Assam & Meghalaya during specific dates within this period.

Maximum temperatures are below normal by 1-3°C over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

Overall, the weather forecast suggests varying weather conditions across different regions of India, highlighting the need for residents to stay informed and prepared for potential changes in weather patterns.