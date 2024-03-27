The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Tuesday forecasting heavy showers in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, following two days of light to moderate rainfall in the region. The warning extends to Tuesday and Saturday, with isolated places expected to experience heavy downpours.

According to IMD, the three states will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday to Friday. The ongoing weather pattern is attributed to a cyclonic circulation persisting over northeast Assam and its surrounding areas, approximately 1.5 km above mean sea level.

In the past 24 hours, Assam received over 10 mm of rainfall, marking a significant increase of 168% compared to the normal average of 3.8 mm. Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh recorded over 17 mm (159% above normal), while Meghalaya experienced 20.7 mm (340% above normal) rainfall. Tripura and Nagaland also reported above-average rainfall.

In Assam, Silchar recorded the highest rainfall at 29.8 mm, followed by North Lakhimpur (27.8 mm) and Guwahati (25 mm).

Sanjay O’Neil Shaw, deputy director-general of meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, highlighted the likelihood of fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until Saturday, along with the heavy rainfall warning.