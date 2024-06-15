The India Meteorological Department, Guwahati has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya, from June 15 to 17.

The Regional Meteorological Centre stated that Guwahati will witness generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain, along with a high chance of rain and thunderstorm, on June 15.

The city is expected to receive one or two spells of rain or thunder showers, on June 16 with a subsequent reduction in the intensity of rain in the following days.

It may also be mentioned that Guwahati recorded a temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius on June 15, while the temperature was 31.0 Celsius degrees on June 14. Dispur, on the other hand, recorded 30.6 degrees Celsius on June 15 and 31.0 degrees Celsius on June 14.

The meteorological department has forecasted a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. A cyclonic circulation also lies over Sikkim, which is currently reeling from landslides amid incessant rain.

The department warned of likely thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, however it stated that some places over Assam and Nagaland will receive heavy to very heavy rain. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, on June 15.

On the other hand, Delhi experienced its fifth consecutive day of heatwaves on June 14, which according to the IMD will persist for the next five days.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 44-45 degrees Celsius.

As North India continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an "orange" alert for June 15. However, the department hints at chances of isolated thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by light rain in some areas during the afternoon or evening.