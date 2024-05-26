The Guwahati regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several northeastern states, anticipating heavy rainfall and gusty winds. On May 26, an Orange Alert has been sounded for Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram, with heavy to very heavy rains expected along with gusty winds ranging from 30 to 50 kmph. Arunachal Pradesh has been placed under the Yellow Alert category for the same day.

Looking ahead, IMD has announced a Red Alert for Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, and Mizoram for May 27, anticipating extremely heavy rains accompanied by wind speeds of up to 60 kmph. Additionally, an Orange Alert has been issued for all seven northeastern states, including Meghalaya, for May 28.

In a separate bulletin, IMD addressed the Severe Cyclone Remal, which is approaching the West Bengal coast. The bulletin stated, "The Cyclonic Storm “Remal” over North Bay of Bengal intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, May 26, 2024, over North Bay of Bengal near latitude 19.5°N and longitude 89.3°E." It further detailed the storm's predicted path and intensity, indicating that it is likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh), by midnight of today as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.

Authorities and residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions in view of the anticipated adverse weather conditions.