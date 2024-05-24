The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Assam and other north-eastern states, cautioning residents as heavy rainfall is expected to lash the region in the coming days.

According to the IMD's latest forecast, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 27 and 28, 2024. Additionally, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are anticipated to face extremely heavy rainfall on May 27, with heavy to very heavy showers expected on May 26 and 28.

Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh is bracing for extremely heavy rainfall on May 28, while heavy to very heavy downpours are forecasted for May 27. Sikkim is also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 27 and 28, 2024.