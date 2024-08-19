The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for four northeastern states—West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura—warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar confirmed that the orange alert is in effect for today and tomorrow, with very heavy rainfall expected across the affected states. He added that other regions, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and the South Peninsular region, will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD’s forecast spans 5-7 days, with sustained heavy rainfall anticipated in parts of Northwestern India, especially Uttar Pradesh. This extended period of intense weather is likely to cause disruptions and potential flooding in certain areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi has experienced a respite from intense humidity thanks to recent showers. IMD scientist Soma Sen reported that although rainfall will lessen from August 17, light rain may continue intermittently. “Although the intensity of rain will reduce, light showers may persist,” Sen noted, suggesting that while heavy downpours might ease, light rain will continue in the capital.