The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on June 19 has issued an orange alert for Sikkim, predicting that light to moderate rainfall with some intense spells is likely over some parts of Gangtok, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong and Soreng districts.

The IMD stated that the showers of rainfall are expected to lash the state during the next 2-3 hours, beginning 9:25 am, on June 19, further advising people to stay in safe places during thunderstorm activity.

In its warning, the IMD stated, “Light to moderate rain with one or two intense spells very likely over some parts during next 2-3 hours from 9:25 of June 19.”

“People are advised to stay in a safe place during thunderstorm activity,” the department also stated.

It may be mentioned that the evacuation process to rescue stranded tourists in North Sikkim is still under way as the operations entered the second day on June 19.

The Sikkim administration evacuated 1225 tourists on the second day of evacuation efforts, from Lachung and surrounding regions in Sikkim.

The evacuation process commenced around 8 am, on June 19, according to ADM Mangan. 1225 tourists reached Mangan.