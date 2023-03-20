The India Meteorological Department has issued orange alert in Assam and Meghalaya with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms expected in the next 24 hours.

The weather report issued by the IMD states that a trough in westerlies has been created some 3.1 km above mean sea level with a cyclonic circulation concentrating over Manipur and its neighbouring areas. South/South Westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal will continue to hit the northeast region until March 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, the effect of the South Westerly winds will lead to widespread rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning with gusty winds over the northeast region.

Assam and its neighbouring areas was pounded by heavy rainfall early this morning with commuters facing a harrowing time to reach their places of work in Guwahati.

Isolated incidents of rainfall, thunderstorms were reported from other parts of the state with massive destruction of houses, agricultural fields reported in Assam’s Umgrangso.

Nearly 202 structures across 21 villages in Tingkhang and five houses in two villages in Lekai were reported damaged due to the heavy rainfall.

The damage caused by the hailstorm prompted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to instruct officials to assess the damages caused and extend all possible help to those affected.





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