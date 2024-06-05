The weather in the state is expected to deteriorate significantly, with the Meteorological Department issuing Orange and Yellow Alerts in several districts. This comes as Nagaon and Cachar districts have already been heavily impacted by floods.

The districts under Yellow Alert on June 7 include South Salmara, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, Bajali, Goalpara, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (City), Sonitpur, Biswanath, Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Tinsukia.

Additionally, an Orange Alert has been issued for Barpeta, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Golaghat, and Dibrugarh on June 7.

On June 8, the Orange Alert extends to Chirang, Baksa, Goalpara, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo districts.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions as the state braces for potentially severe weather conditions. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise due to the adverse weather.