Dr. Naresh Kumar, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has confirmed that the current monsoon is in an active phase, with widespread cloud cover across the country.

He highlighted that the North Eastern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days. Consequently, a red alert has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim for today, and for Arunachal Pradesh for the next two days.

In North West India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated. Specifically for Delhi-NCR, the forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall today, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over the next three consecutive days.

The IMD's warnings aim to alert residents and authorities in the affected regions to prepare for potential flooding and related disruptions, ensuring safety and minimizing the impact of these severe weather conditions.

Also read: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm alerts issued for all Northeast states