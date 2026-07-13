IMD issues Yellow alert for 22 Assam districts, Orange alert for Dhubri and South Salmara

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued weather alerts for most parts of Assam, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall over the coming hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre, a Yellow alert has been issued for 22 districts across the state, indicating the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

The districts under the Yellow alert include Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat in Upper Assam. Similar warnings have also been issued for Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Hojai, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi.

In central and lower Assam, the alert covers Morigaon, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Barpeta, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Chirang and Kokrajhar districts.

Meanwhile, the weather department has placed Dhubri and South Salmara districts under an Orange Alert, forecasting very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Officials said areas under the Yellow alert may experience thunderstorms, lightning and heavy showers, while districts under the Orange Alert are likely to witness more intense rainfall.

The Meteorological Centre has advised residents to remain cautious during periods of adverse weather, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and lightning, and urged local authorities to monitor the situation closely.