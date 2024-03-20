IMD issues yellow alert for Assam and Meghalaya
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Assam and Meghalaya, warning of thunderstorms and strong winds. The alert, issued on March 20, follows light rain or thundershowers expected in certain parts of these states.
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Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds expected
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad centre has issued a yellow alert for the northeastern states Assam and Meghalaya, reports emerged on March 20.
In a release issue by the IMD, it has been indicated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected in these northeastern states.
Yesterday (March 19) Light rain or thundershowers are anticipated in certain parts of the city, with hazy conditions likely during the morning hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may hover around 21 degrees Celsius.
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