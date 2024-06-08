On Friday, the Meteorological Department issued yellow alerts in 14 districts of the state as intense heat waves swept across various regions. The affected districts include Hailakandi, Karimganj, Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Nagaon, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

These alerts warn residents to prepare for heavy rains expected to hit the specified districts. The extreme temperatures experienced on Friday have heightened concerns, prompting the Meteorological Department to advise caution and preparedness.

Earlier, the flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement, with major rivers receding. However, 54,467 people remain affected in eight districts, according to an official report. Since May 28, floods have claimed 25 lives, while 34 others have died due to storms, rain, and landslides.

The worst-hit districts are Cachar, with 32,110 people affected, followed by Nagaon with 11,554, Karimganj with 5,285, and Hojai with 2,896. Currently, 6,175 people are taking shelter in 44 relief camps set up in the affected areas.

Additionally, the bulletin reports that 3,181 hectares of crop area remain inundated with floodwaters. Infrastructure, including embankments, roads, and bridges, has sustained damage in Cachar, Karimganj, Hojai, Kamrup, and West Karbi Anglong.