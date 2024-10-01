The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for Assam, predicting intensified rainfall across the state from October 1 to October 5, 2024. The alerts are part of a broader warning system as meteorological conditions point to a surge in rain activity driven by a cyclonic circulation.

Currently, a cyclonic circulation looms over northeast Assam, extending up to 4.5 km above sea level. This weather pattern, coupled with significant moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal due to strong south and southwesterly winds, is expected to result in widespread rainfall. The region could experience heavy to very heavy downpours during this period, heightening concerns about potential flooding and damage.

In the last 24 hours alone, various districts have recorded substantial rainfall. The Barpeta Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Automatic Weather Station (AWS) logged 19 cm of rainfall, while Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur saw 18 cm. Other districts reported rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 17 cm, indicating the severity of the ongoing weather activity.

For the upcoming days, the IMD has provided district-specific warnings:

October 1, 2024: Moderate rainfall is expected across most areas, with isolated heavy rains forecasted for districts including Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Kamrup (R), West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, Cachar, and Karimganj. Thunderstorms and lightning may also accompany the rain.

October 2, 2024: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Cachar and Karimganj, while districts such as Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Dima Hasao could experience moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers.

October 3, 2024: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Nagaon, and Sonitpur districts are expected to receive heavy rain, while moderate rainfall is likely in areas such as Goalpara, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.

October 4, 2024: Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Bajali, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia districts are projected to experience isolated heavy rainfall with moderate showers at many places.

October 5, 2024: Moderate rainfall is expected across several regions, with isolated heavy rain likely over Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji.

The IMD has cautioned residents to prepare for the potential impacts of these weather conditions. Possible effects include:

- Reduced visibility due to intense rain.

- Temporary traffic disruptions caused by waterlogging and fallen trees.

- Damage to kutcha (temporary or unpaved) roads.

- Risks to vulnerable structures.

- Waterlogging in low-lying areas.

- Increased risk of landslides in certain hilly regions.

- Damage to standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.

- Lightning strikes posing a danger to both lives and property.

As Assam braces for days of heavy rainfall, authorities and residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions to mitigate the risks posed by the upcoming weather conditions.