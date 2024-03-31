The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Assam and other northeastern states, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall until April 4. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati alerted residents, stating that a cyclonic circulation is positioned over North East Assam at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level.

According to the IMD's statement, the prevailing synoptic conditions, coupled with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to the northeastern region due to south to southwesterly winds at lower levels, are conducive to the development of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. The forecast indicates that light to moderate rainfall is expected at many to most places, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The meteorological center has issued an orange alert for March 31 and a yellow alert until April 4. An orange alert signifies the likelihood of thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places. Meanwhile, the yellow alert indicates a continued risk of thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.