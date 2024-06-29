The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall at a few places across Assam and Meghalaya, on June 29.

The warning states that rainfall with gusty winds will hit places like Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar, Nalbari.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati will witness a generally cloudy skill will with few spells of rain and thundershower.

As per the statement, the city, along with some areas of the state is most likely to experience gloomy weather and occasional spells of rainfall.

Moreover, the meteorological department has issued a warning, predicting that very heavy rain is also likely over Meghalaya on June 29 as well as the next few days.

The IMD has stated that the cyclonic circulation over east Assam and neighbouring areas lies over northeast Assam and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. It also stated that under the influence of cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha coast.