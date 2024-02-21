Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Sikkim over the next 3 days.

The presence of a westerly trough helped create wet conditions over Northeast India at the start of the week.

Since then, not only has the system moved closer to the sister states, but a new cyclonic circulation has also set up shop in the region.

According to the latest forecasts, many to most parts of Northeast India could experience light to moderate amounts of rain and snow, alongside lightning-laced thunderstorms and gusty winds, from Wednesday to Friday (Feb 21-23).



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In addition, heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) are in store for some parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday (Feb 21-22), along with heavy snow in higher-altitude places.

Rainfall of similar intensity could also lash Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday.

Moving westwards, the IMD forecasts light to moderate thundershowers along with lightning and gusty winds across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Thursday.