According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to experience isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on July 6.

Similar weather patterns are forecasted for July 9 and 10, with the regions likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's monthly outlook, July is expected to see above-normal rainfall across the country as a whole.

While most parts of India are likely to experience normal to above-normal rainfall, northeast India, including parts of Assam, and certain regions of northwest, east, and southeast peninsular India may see below-normal rainfall.

The latest forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System indicate the potential development of La Nina conditions during the latter half of the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, in Assam and Meghalaya, authorities are preparing for adverse weather conditions following the IMD's Red Alert.

Also read: Red alert for heavy rain in Assam and Meghalaya today, predicts IMD