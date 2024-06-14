The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts predicting light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across northeastern India in the upcoming hours. Specifically, IMD forecasts indicate that Sikkim and adjacent areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, western Arunachal Pradesh, western Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to experience rainfall, with occasional intense spells expected.

According to IMD officials, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected to occur in Bihar within the next three hours. The department's statement highlighted, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with occasional intense spells of rainfall is very likely to continue over Sikkim & adjoining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, West Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam and Meghalaya and light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning also likely over extreme northeast Bihar during next 3 hours."

Earlier advisories from IMD had warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, including isolated extremely heavy falls, anticipated over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India for the next 4-5 days. Concurrently, IMD has also issued a heatwave warning for northern India, forecasting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions expected to persist over the region for the next 4-5 days.