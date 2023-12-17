The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the states of Northeast would be recieving heavy fog for the next few days.

An official statement from the IMD has said that weather is most likely to remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. The IMD also stated that dense fog very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The IMD has also predicted fog and mist in the morning hours and in the Guwahati and its surrounding areas.

The IMD statement also says that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Guwahati are expected to be 26°C and 12°C, respectively.

It is to be noted that the lowest minimum temperature in the post-monsoon season this year has been 11.5°C on December 16, 2023.