The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, across the North East region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next six days. This weather pattern is expected to bring much-needed relief and replenishment to these areas.

The IMD also reported that similar weather conditions are anticipated in Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for the next three to four days. While these northern regions will experience intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms, the intensity and frequency are expected to be moderate.

In contrast, parts of Northwest India will see rain and thunderstorms until tomorrow. However, heatwave conditions are predicted to persist in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Odisha, for the next three to four days.

On the progress of the southwest monsoon, the IMD indicated favorable conditions for its advance into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, southern Maharashtra, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, southern Chhattisgarh, southern Odisha, and additional areas of the West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal in the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced a medium rain with hailstorm last night, providing some respite from the prevailing heat. The IMD continues to monitor these weather patterns closely to provide timely updates and warnings.

The anticipated rainfall in the North East region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim is crucial for agricultural activities and water resources, making the IMD's forecast particularly significant for local farmers and residents.