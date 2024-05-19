The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rainfall across the North Eastern states in the coming days. According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days.

The prediction comes as a cyclonic circulation persists over North East Assam and its surrounding areas in the lower tropospheric levels. The IMD further specified that the cyclonic circulation is situated over northeast Assam and its neighborhood, lying between 1.5 km and 2.1 km above mean sea level.